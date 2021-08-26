The tropics are getting busy again

Our weather will stay hot and humid with small chances for rain.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The tropics are getting busy. There are three areas being watched for potential development in the Atlantic. One system could impact parts of the US as early as this weekend.

Showers and thunderstorms continue to show signs of organization in association with an area of low pressure located over the west-central Caribbean Sea about 150 miles south-southwest of Jamaica.

Environmental conditions remain conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression or tropical storm is expected to form later today or tonight while the system moves northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea, reaching the Cayman Islands tonight and western Cuba and the Yucatan Channel Friday and Friday night.

Tropical Storm Warnings for the Cayman Islands and western Cuba could be required later today, and an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system this afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall and flooding are possible over portions of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands today and tonight. Heavy rainfall will likely spread across Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula on Friday.

The system is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico Friday night and continue moving northwestward toward the central or northwestern U.S. Gulf coast.

It may bring dangerous impacts from storm surge, wind, and heavy rainfall to portions of the coasts of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle by Sunday and Monday.

Interests in these areas should closely monitor the progress of this system and ensure they have their hurricane plans in place.

Uncertainty in the system's exact track and intensity remains large since the low is just beginning to form.

A trough of low pressure located over the central Atlantic about 600 miles east of Bermuda continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions are forecast to be generally conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or this weekend while the system moves slowly eastward at 5 to 10 mph.

A tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic about 1000 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions appear a little more conducive for development during the next few days, and a tropical depression could form by the weekend while the system moves toward the west-northwest or northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

2021 Hurricane Season