More typical summer weather Friday and into the weekend

It will be hot and humid with a few showers and storms each day.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Our broke-record forecast will continue over the next several days. There are no major changes in our weather pattern. It will continue to be hot, humid with a chance for afternoon storms.

It was another hot and humid day across the Midlands Thursday. Temperatures climbed into the lower to middle 90s. Heat index values made it feel like the lower 100s at times.

A few areas had some rain, but most of the Midlands missed out on any shower or thunderstorm activity.

The rain will be very isolated Friday too. A few showers and thunderstorms will develop in the heat of the day.

High temperatures will again be in the middle 90s. Heat index values will be in the lower 100 degree range at times.

It will be more of the same on Saturday, highs in the middle 90s with a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm.

The rain chances may increase a little as we go into the second half of the weekend.

High temperatures will remain a couple of degrees above normal.

Afternoon showers and storms are expect for the start of the workweek. Some rain will be possible Monday through Thursday.

High temperatures will remain a degree or two above normal for the next week too.

Even though July has been a little dry. There is still no drought in South Carolina. The state has been drought-free 28 of the last 30 weeks according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

According to the Weather Prediction Center, the end of July is expected to be a little wetter-than-normal and a little warmer-than-normal.