Little change in our weather pattern

It will remain hot and humid. There will be a chance for some rain each day.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Our broken record forecast will continue through the next several days. There are no major changes in our weather pattern.

Wednesday was hot and humid again. Temperatures climbed into the middle 90s, but with the humidity, heat index values hit the lower 100 degree range.

The Columbia Metropolitan Airport hit at least 96° Wednesday, that is the hottest temperature the airport has reported so far this year.

A few areas had some rain, but most of the Midlands missed out on any shower or thunderstorm activity.

The rain will be very isolated Thursday too. A few showers and thunderstorms will develop in the heat of the day.

High temperatures will again be in the middle 90s. Heat index values will be in the lower 100 degree range at times.

It will be more of the same on Friday, highs in the middle 90s with a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm.

The rain chances may increase a little as we go into the weekend. The will be a chance for afternoon storms both Saturday and Sunday.

High temperatures will remain a couple of degrees above normal.

Afternoon showers and storms are expect for the start of the workweek. Some rain will be possible Monday through Wednesday.

High temperatures will remain a degree or two above normal.