COLUMBIA, S.C. — Scattered showers and storms are expected this afternoon and this evening, but some drier weather is in the seven day forecast.

Today will be warmer than the previous few days. Highs will climb into the middle to upper 80s, but more rain is on the way.

Thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and this evening. There is a small risk of severe weather for most of the Midlands. If a severe thunderstorm were to develop, the greatest threat would damaging wind gusts.

Heavy rainfall will be possible with any of the storms that form. The Weather Prediction Center has the Midlands under a marginal risk of flash flooding. This is their lowest risk value.

A few lingering showers or storms will be possible tonight. Lows will drop into the lower 70s Friday morning

More scattered showers and storms are expected Friday afternoon and Friday evening. Some strong to severe storms will be possible. High temperatures for the last day of the workweek will be in the middle 80s.

Rain and storms, scattered in nature will be possible Saturday too. Late in the day, some drier should move in. High temperatures for the start of the weekend will be in the middle to upper 80s.

Sunday will be dry with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

The dry weather looks like it will continue Monday through Wednesday. Monday will be cooler than normal. Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures will be near normal.

It has rained now 10 straight days at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport. If the airport gets some measurable rain today, that will tie the record for the third longest streak of rainy days in a row.

The record for consecutive days is 13 set in September of 1924.