COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a chilly start to the day. The cooler-than-normal temperatures are going to stick around for several days.

Temperatures dropped into the middle and lower 40s for most of the Midlands early Thursday morning. Cedar Creek reported a low of 37 degrees. That was the coolest morning low reported across the area.

It will be sunny, breezy and pleasant today. Highs will be in the lower 70s this afternoon.

A few clouds will be possible tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the middle and upper 40s.

An upper-level system will approach the area for the last day of the workweek. The clouds will continue to build into the area Friday. It will be windy at times too.

An isolated shower will be possible during the afternoon hours. A few more showers will move through the area late Friday evening, but the weekend will be dry.

Saturday we are expecting high temperatures near 70 degrees under mostly sunny skies. The record minimum-high temperature for Saturday is 70 degrees.

Mother’s Day will start off chilly. Lows will be in the lower 40s. The record low for Sunday is 39, set in 1980.

Afternoon highs on Mother’s Day will rebound into the lower to middle 70s. This will potentially be the cooler Mother’s Day since 1981. That second Sunday in May, the high was 73 degrees.