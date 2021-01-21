Clouds, some light rain today

Saturday will be dry and cool with highs in the lower 50s.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some light rain will continue to move across the area this afternoon. High temperatures will be noticeably cooler today.

Wednesday was mostly sunny and mild. High temperatures were in the lower to middle 60s for most of the Midlands. It will be cooler this afternoon.

The clouds will stick around today. A few light showers will be possible. The rainfall amounts have been very low for most reporting locations so far. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 50s with the clouds and rain in place.

The clouds will stick around during the overnight hours. Lows Friday morning will be in the middle 40s.

We are expecting rain Friday morning through early Friday afternoon. The heaviest rainfall will be well-south of the area. The best chance for rain in the Midlands will be in the southern parts of the viewing area. Northern parts of the Midlands may not get any rain.

High temperatures Friday will be in the middle 50s as the rain moves out and we get a little sunshine in the afternoon. Friday night will be mostly clear and cold. Lows Saturday morning will start off in the middle to lower 30s.

Saturday afternoon will be cool and sunny. High temperatures will top out in the lower 50s. More clouds will move into the area Sunday. A few showers may be possible later in the day. Highs Sunday will be in the middle 50s.