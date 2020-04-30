COLUMBIA, S.C. — Showers and storms moved through the area early Thursday morning, clouds will decrease the rest of the day.

The storms moved through early Thursday, some of the storms produced gusty winds.

There were a few reports of downed trees. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported trees down on Rimer Pond Road and on Folk Road at Wilson Boulevard.

The rest of the day will be quiet and cooler. It will be breezy with winds out of the west at 10-15 mph. Temperatures will top out in the lower to middle 70s later today.

It will be mostly clear and cool tonight with lows in the middle to upper 40s.

A warming trend will begin tomorrow. Highs will be in the middle 70s with lots of sunshine.

The weekend will be even warmer and dry. High temperatures Saturday will be in the lower 80s. Sunday will be hot and dry. Highs may climb into the 90s.

There will be a chance for an isolated shower or storm both Monday and Tuesday. There will be a slightly better chance for rain Wednesday.

If we were to reach 90 degrees, this would be the warmest we have been this season. So far this spring, we have not hit 90 yet. On average, Columbia’s first 90 degree day is on April 30.

The summer-like weather probably will not stick around. The 8-14 day temperature outlook is indicating cooler-than-normal conditions for us between May 7 and May 13.