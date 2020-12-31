More rain, a little warmer for New Year's Eve

Showers and a few storms will be possible Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a chilly and rainy day across the Midlands as a cold air wedge was firmly in place. High temperatures struggled into the middle 40s under overcast skies.

Thursday morning will be cool. Lows will be in the lower 40s. There will still be a chance for rain Thursday morning. The chance for showers will continue into the afternoon and evening. An isolated thunderstorm is possible too.

The cold air wedge will slowly erode away Thursday. High temperatures may climb into the middle to upper 60s for the southern Midlands. It may be a little cooler in the northern half of the area.

The chance for rain will continue New Year’s Eve night. At midnight, temperatures may be in the upper 50s to near 60, but there will be some rain around.

More showers and some storms will be possible for New Year’s Day. The best chance for storms will be later Friday evening into Friday night.

The Storm Prediction Center has the Midlands under a marginal risk for severe weather Friday. This is the lowest risk level. If the area were to see any strong or severe thunderstorms, the greatest threat would be damaging wind gusts.

High temperatures New Year’s Day will be warm, climbing into the upper 60s to middle 70s in the southern half of the area.

More rain is possible Saturday. High temperatures will still be warm, topping off in the lower 70s.

The second half of the weekend should be dry. Temperatures will be a little cooler. Highs Sunday will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.