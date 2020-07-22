Triple-digit heat index values continue

The chance for showers and storms will increase Thursday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was another hot and humid day across the Midlands. There were a few isolated showers, but most of the area stayed dry.

Temperatures climbed into the middle 90s for most of the Midlands. Heat index values hit the lower 100° range again.

Thursday will start off muggy and warm. Lows will be in the middle 70s during the morning hours.

Things will heat up quickly Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s by noon.

Heat index values will again be in the 100° to 104° range during the afternoon hours.

There will be a slightly better chance for showers and storms Thursday, but the rain will again be hit-and-miss.

A strong to severe thunderstorm will be possible with the storms that do form, especially in the northern parts of the Midlands.

Locally heavy rainfall will also be a threat with any of the thunderstorm development.

Scattered showers and storms are expected Friday. Temperatures may be a little cooler, closer to normal, topping out in the lower 90s.

The unsettled weather pattern will continue into the weekend. There will be a chance for showers and storms both days.

Highs Saturday and Sunday are expected to be in the lower to middle 90s.

Looking ahead to the beginning of the next workweek, it will be hot and humid with a small chance for rain Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures for the beginning of the workweek may climb into the middle to upper 90s for highs.