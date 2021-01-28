Sunny, breezy and cool today, cold tonight

The next best chance for rain comes Sunday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The rain has moved out of the Midlands and any remaining clouds will continue to decrease today. Temperatures will be cool this afternoon and it will be cold tonight.

It was windy this morning. Many areas in the Midlands reported gusts above 30 mph. Sumter reported the highest gust at 40 mph.

It will continue to be breezy today. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph with some stronger gusts. Skies will be sunny, but temperatures will only top out in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Skies will be clear tonight and the winds will weaken. This will allow our temperatures to fall into the middle to upper 20s Friday morning. This will be our coldest morning in over a week.

Friday afternoon will be sunny and still cool. Temperatures again will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s for daytime highs.

Saturday will be a little warmer. A few more clouds will be possible as our next system approaches the area. Highs will be in the middle 50s Saturday.

The chance for rain will return late Saturday. Any rain will be light Saturday night, but more is expected Sunday. Showers are likely for the second half of the weekend.

There is still some uncertainty with the temperatures on Sunday. Right now, we are going for highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s, but it may be considerably cooler than that.

The rain may linger into early Monday. Highs will be in the middle 50s for the start of the new workweek.