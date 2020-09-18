Cooler weather on the way for the weekend

Temperatures are expected to remain below normal over the next several days.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A few isolated showers will be possible Friday, but the weekend should remain relatively dry and a little cooler. High temperatures will likely be about 10° below normal.

The weather was rough Thursday, lots of rain fell and there were a number of tornado warnings across the Midlands. Things will be relatively quiet over the next several days.

However, with all of the rain, rivers will likely rise into minor to moderate flood stage Friday through Sunday, this includes the Wateree, the Congaree and the Pee River.

Friday will start off in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. The clouds will likely stick around Friday. A few isolated showers will be possible. High temperatures Friday afternoon will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

The remnants of Sally will continue to move northeast and out of the state Friday. A cold front will move into the area. This will bring some much cooler air to the area by the weekend.

Mostly cloudy skies will stick around Saturday. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s. Widespread rain is not expected, but a sprinkle or two cannot be ruled out.

More sunshine is in the forecast for Sunday. Temperatures will remain a little below normal. Highs will be in the middle 70s.

The cooler-than-normal weather will continue Monday through Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the middle 70s Monday and Tuesday. Low temperatures Tuesday morning may fall into the upper 40s in some locations.

Tracking the Tropics:

Tropical Depression Twenty-Two formed Thursday evening in the Gulf of Mexico. It is forecast to become a tropical storm as early as Friday. If it is named, it will be called Wilfred. This will be our last name before we have to go the Greek alphabet.

The system is expected to menander in the Gulf of Mexico over the next several days.

Hurricane Teddy became the second major hurricane of the 2020 season. It is a powerful Category 4 storm. It is about 1000 miles southeast of Bermuda. Teddy had winds of 140 mph with stronger gusts.

Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center and tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 230 miles.