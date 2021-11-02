Showers likely, storms possible today

A cold-air wedge will develop Friday. It will be noticeably cooler.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Temperatures will be unseasonably warm again today, but showers are likely this afternoon and this evening. Some storms are possible too.

Wednesday was very warm. The Columbia airport hit a high temperature of 71 degrees. This was the second warmest day of 2021.

Today started off foggy and mild. Temperatures only dropped into the lower to middle 50s this morning.

It will be warm again today. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 60s later this afternoon. Our average high temperature this time of the year is 59 degrees.

A low pressure system and associated cold front will approach the area today.

Showers will develop this afternoon. Some storms will be possible too. According to the Storm Prediction Center, most of the Midlands is under a marginal risk for severe weather.

Isolated damaging wind gusts will be the main threat if a severe storm were to form. However, the overall threat is small and widespread severe weather is not expected today.

A cold-air wedge will develop Friday. Temperatures will drop during the afternoon hours. The official daytime high will probably be achieved in the early morning hours. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle 40s.

Light rain will be possible throughout the day. More rain may move into the area later Friday evening.

Widespread rain is expected throughout the day Saturday. Heavy rainfall will be possible at. High temperatures will struggle into the lower to middle 40s for the start of the weekend.

Showers will continue Sunday through Tuesday. Valentine’s Day will be cool, gradually temperatures will begin to moderate next week.