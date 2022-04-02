Timeline: Rain today, sunny weather Saturday

Temperatures will be noticeably cooler over the weekend.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Precipitation will continue today, but it will be in all-liquid form. A cold front will continue to move towards the area, showers will persist throughout most of the day. It will be warm and breezy too, but the weekend will be sunny and much cooler.

It started out very mild and wet across the Midlands. Temperatures only fell into the middle to lower 60s. The record maximum-low temperature for Columbia is 62° set in 1927. This morning, so far, Columbia has only fell to 62 degrees. Orangeburg reported a low of 64 degrees. The average low this time of the year is 36 degrees.

Showers will continue to be likely this afternoon through this evening. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s, but some areas will likely climb into the lower 70s.

Winds will continue to be brisk at times. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Here is a timeline of what you can expect for the rest of today and into Saturday.

3 PM Friday:

Rain continues to spread across the Midlands. The showers will start to decrease in the Upstate.

6 PM Friday:

Rain ends from west to east. The showers start to decrease for the northwestern half of the Midlands. Showers continue for most of the state.

9 PM Friday:

Most of the rain is along and east of I-95. The clouds may hang around for parts of the Midlands, but things will start to dry out.

12 AM Saturday:

Any shower activity in the Midlands should be isolated at this point. The coastal region of South Carolina will still have some rain after midnight.

7 AM Saturday:

The clouds will decrease and sunshine returns to the Midlands. It will be much cooler for the weekend.

12 PM Saturday:

Sunny skies are forecast Saturday afternoon. It will be a lot cooler. Highs on Saturday may only top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Sunday morning will start off cold with lows in the upper 20s. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s.