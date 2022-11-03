Timeline: Severe weather possible overnight

A freeze watch is in effect late Saturday through early Sunday. The watch will likely be upgraded to warning later today.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Showers are likely overnight along with some strong or severe storms. The rain will be out of the area early Saturday morning, but Saturday afternoon will be very windy. This will bring in some cold air. A freeze watch is in effect for the Midlands Saturday night through early Sunday. Temperatures will gradually moderate during the workweek back to above-normal levels.

Today will be overcast with occasional light rain. It will be a cool day. High temperatures will likely struggle to the upper 50s to lower 60s. No storms are expected until after midnight as a strong cold front approaches the area.

Storms are expected to develop overnight. The greatest threat from any severe weather will be damaging wind gusts, but a tornado cannot be ruled out. Large hail is not expected. Heavy rainfall will be possible, but flooding is not expected due to the speed of the storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has all the Midlands under a slight risk for severe weather overnight. Once the front crosses the area, sustained winds will be the next concern. Winds will be 25-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph Saturday afternoon.

High temperatures Saturday will be achieved early in the day. Temperatures in the afternoon will be falling as the colder, dryer air moves in. Afternoon temperatures will likely be in the middle to upper 40s.

A freeze watch is in effect for the Midlands late Saturday through early Sunday. This will likely be upgraded to a freeze warning at some point today. Lows Sunday morning will drop into the middle 20s. High temperatures Sunday will remain below normal.

Another freeze is possible Monday morning, but afternoon highs will start to moderate during the workweek.

Here is a timeline on the storms overnight.

Saturday 4 AM

Storms begin to develop across the area. Heavy rainfall, some damaging wind gusts will be possible.

Saturday 5 AM

Storms continue to move through the area. Heavy rainfall, some damaging wind gusts will be possible.

Saturday 6 AM

Storms continue to move through the eastern part of the area. Heavy rainfall, some damaging wind gusts will be possible.

Saturday 7 AM

The strongest storms will be along and east of I-95. The threat of severe weather will be over for the rest of the Midlands.

Saturday 8 AM

Some lingering rainfall is possible. The threat of severe weather will be over for the area. Winds will begin to pick up and colder air will be spilling into the region.