Here's the timeframe when we could see severe weather in the Midlands tonight

Some rain will be possible early Thursday, but the afternoon hours should be mostly sunny, dry.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — There is a chance for severe weather across the area again today. A few showers will be possible early Thursday, but dry weather will return to the Midlands by the afternoon hours. Cool, dry weather is expected for the last day of the workweek. The weekend should be cool and dry as well.

The remnant boundary south of Columbia will be the focus again for shower and thunderstorm activity. This boundary will gradually move north. Showers and storms will be possible again this afternoon. Some of the storms could be strong or even severe, especially in the southern part of the state.

The Storm Prediction Center has the Midlands under a slight risk for severe weather. There is a greater threat for severe weather closer to the Lowcountry of South Carolina.

If severe thunderstorms were to develop. Damaging wind gusts and some hail will be the main threat, but we cannot rule out a tornado. However, the clouds this morning should help limit instability and the upper-level winds are not as strong as yesterday.

Excessive rainfall could be an issue with the storms that form. Heavy rainfall along with saturated soils from yesterday rain could produce some flash flooding.

Here is the timing of storms today:

4 PM Wednesday

Showers and storms impact parts of the southern Midlands.

5 PM Wednesday

Showers and storms continue to impact parts of the southern Midlands.



6 PM Wednesday

Showers and storms start to move into the eastern part of the area.



7 PM Wednesday

More showers and storms impact parts of the southern Midlands and central Midlands.



8 PM Wednesday

More showers and storms impact parts of the southern Midlands and central Midlands.



9 PM Wednesday

The activity begins to die down, the threat of severe weather should decrease at this point.

The main cold front will move through the area early Thursday morning. A few showers will be possible during the morning hours. A stray thunderstorm will be possible in the extreme eastern part of the Midlands.

Friday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s. Friday night will be chilly with lows dropping into the upper 30s to lower 40s.