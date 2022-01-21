Timeline: What to expect with the wintry weather today

Freezing rain, sleet and some snow is possible today through very early Saturday. This may lead to some slippery road conditions.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Midlands of South Carolina today. Freezing rain, sleet and some snow is possible today through very early Saturday morning. This may lead to some slippery road conditions.

A winter weather advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause some travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities. Use caution if you have to drive.

Light amounts of freezing rain are possible early this afternoon, later this evening and tonight some snow is possible.

The main concern is the increased potential for wintry weather later this afternoon continuing into the evening hours.

Ice accumulations between 0.1" and 0.25" will be possible across the eastern and southern parts of the Midlands.

The central and northern Midlands may get a dusting up to an inch of snow. Some isolated areas may get a little more snowfall. Elsewhere, a few snowflakes cannot be ruled out.

The forecast will continue to change and evolve today. Pay attention to the weather, small changes in actual conditions, can lead to big changes in what we actually get.

Here is a timeline of when we can expect to be impacted by the wintry weather.

12 PM Friday:

Light, isolated freezing rain is forecast by midday. Some sleet and maybe a few snowflakes will be possible north of I-20, but freezing rain will be the biggest wintry weather issue.

2 PM Friday:

Scattered freezing rain is possible across the area. Some sleet and maybe a few snowflakes will be possible north of I-20, but freezing rain will continue to be the biggest wintry weather issue at this point.

4 PM Friday:

Widespread freezing rain is possible across the area. Some sleet and maybe a few snowflakes will be possible north of I-20, but freezing rain will continue to be the biggest wintry weather issue.

6 PM Friday:

Widespread freezing rain will continue across the Midlands into the evening hours. Some snow will develop in the northern half of the Midlands.

8 PM Friday:

Some freezing rain will continue across the area into the late evening. Snow will spread across the northern half of the Midlands, some snow may start to impact the central Midlands.

10 PM Friday:

Colder air will be filtering in. More snow could fall across the northern and cetnral Midlands at this point. The southern Midlands will likely still have freezing rain and some sleet.

12 AM Saturday:

More snow could fall across parts of the Midlands at this point. The southern Midlands will likely still have freezing rain and some sleet, maybe a few snowflakes.

2 AM Saturday:

By the early morning hours of Saturday, the wintry precipitation should be coming to an end.

7 AM Saturday: