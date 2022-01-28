Timeline: When the Midlands may see some snow

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Kershaw and Lee counties.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A strong low will develop off the coast of the Southeast. The chance for rain will increase this evening. Snow will mix into the rain late tonight. Snow will be possible early Saturday morning, but by daybreak all the precipitation will be out of the area.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of the Midlands. The advisory includes Kershaw and Lee counties. This advisory is from 9 p.m. tonight through 9 a.m. Saturday.

In the advisory area, travel may become hazardous, mainly on untreated or secondary roadways. Total snow accumulations of up to 1” is possible in this area.

Here is a timeline of what you can expect this evening through Saturday morning.

6 PM Friday:

Some rain starts to move into the Midlands. This should be all liquid precipitation.

8 PM Friday:

Some rain showers will possible. Some snow may mix in the rain in the northern parts of the area.

10 PM Friday:

The rain will start to transition to snow for parts of the Midlands. It will be light rain or light snow showers.

12 AM Saturday:

Light snow will move across the area. The best chance for seeing a few snowflakes will be east of I-26.

2 AM Saturday:

Light snow will move continue across the area. The best chance for seeing a few snowflakes will be east of I-26.

4 AM Saturday:

Light snow will move continue across the area. The best chance for seeing a few snowflakes will be east of I-26 and in the advisory area.

6 AM Saturday:

Any snow will be ending and the clouds will be moving out. Sunshine will return to the area. This will melt any of the light snow that is on the grass or elevated surfaces.