Timeline: When we can expect wintry weather

A winter storm watch is in effect for most of the Midlands early Friday morning through early Saturday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A winter storm watch was issued for most of the Midlands early Wednesday morning. Freezing rain, sleet and some snow is expected Friday through early Saturday.

The winter storm watch includes all of the Midlands with except of Aiken and Orangeburg counties. However, the National Weather Service may expand the winter storm watch to include all of the Midlands, depending on the forecast trends.

Heavy mixed precipitation is possible in the watch area. Slippery and hazardous road conditions will be possible along with power outage and tree damage with the freezing rain.

The forecast will continue to change and evolve as we get closer to the event. Pay attention to the weather, small changes in actual conditions, can lead to big changes in what we get.

Here is a timeline of when we can expect to be impacted by the wintry mix.

8 AM Friday:

Friday morning temperatures will be at or below freezing across most of the area. Freezing rain will be possible along with some sleet north of I-20.

12 PM Friday:

Widespread freezing rain is forecast by midday. Some sleet and maybe a few snowflakes will be possible north of I-20, but freezing rain will be the biggest wintry weather issue.

4 PM Friday:

Widespread freezing rain will continue across the area. Some sleet and maybe a few snowflakes will be possible north of I-20, but freezing rain will continue to be the biggest wintry weather issue.

8 PM Friday:

Widespread freezing rain will continue across into the evening. Some sleet and maybe a few snowflakes will be possible north of I-20, especially in the northwestern parts of the Midlands.

12 AM Saturday:

Freezing rain will continue, especially south of I-20. Some sleet and some snow will be possible north of I-20.