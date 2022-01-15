Timeline: When we can expect wintry weather Sunday

Wintry weather Sunday could lead to road hazards and power outages across some parts of the Midlands.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Midlands could see ice, sleet, heavy rain, and gusty winds Sunday. This wintry weather setup could lead to road hazards and power outages across some parts of the region.

Here is a timeline of what you can expect from the wintry weather Sunday.

12 AM Sunday:

The moisture will continue to move into the area. Rain will begin to develop, some sleet will be possible in the northern half of the Midlands.

3 AM Sunday:

The moisture will continue to move into the area. Freezing rain is expected especially along and north of I-20. The shower activity should be light at this point.

6 AM Sunday:

Widespread freezing rain is possible across most of the Midlands. Some sleet may mix in at times north of I-20. The rain will be heavy at times.

9 AM Sunday:

More widespread freezing rain is possible across most of the Midlands. Some sleet may mix in at times north of I-20. Some slightly warmer air may move into the southern parts of the Midlands.

12 PM Sunday:

Freezing rain is possible along and north of I-20. Some slightly warmer air will continue to move north into Midlands. Some heavy rainfall will be possible too.

3 PM Sunday:

The rainfall and freezing rain begins to taper off. Some colder air will move in from the northwest. Some forecast models have indicated the chance for a few snow flurries, but the main threat Sunday will be freezing rain.

6 PM Sunday:

Colder air will continue to move in from the northwest. Some forecast models have indicated the chance for a few snow flurries at this point.

9 PM Sunday: