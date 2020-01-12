Tonight will be the coldest night of the season so far

Temperatures are expected to drop into the middle 20s Wednesday morning.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The chilly, dry weather will continue through Thursday, but the rain chances will increase by Friday.

Tuesday morning was cold. Temperatures dropped into the middle and lower 30s across the Midlands.

It did not warm up much during the afternoon hours on Tuesday. Highs were stuck in the middle 40s for most of the area. It was the first time Columbia has not made it to at least 50° since February 20.

Tonight will likely be the coldest night we have had so far this season. It may even be one of the coldest nights of 2020 so far.

Columbia has not had temperatures in the 20s since March 8. That morning Columbia recorded a low of 28 degrees.

Lows Wednesday will drop into the middle 20s. Some of the traditionally cooler areas will be even colder.

Temperatures will begin to moderate Wednesday, but still below normal. Highs will be in the middle 50s. Our normal high temperature this time of year is closer to 62 degrees.

Thursday morning will be cold again. Lows will drop to around 30. A few more clouds will be possible Thursday afternoon with highs near 60 degrees.

A few showers are possible Friday through early Saturday. High temperatures Friday will be near normal. Temperatures will be a little cooler Saturday and Sunday.

Tracking the Tropics:

The record-breaking 2020 Atlantic hurricane season ended Monday, but there is one area still in the tropics being watched.