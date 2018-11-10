ROBERTA, Ga. -- A confirmed tornado touched down in Roberta, Georgia on Wednesday hours after Hurricane Michael made landfall along the Florida coastline.

Officials said the tornado touched down near the intersection of Flint River Estates and Avera Road. Wires and trees are down in the roadway.

About five homes were damaged, officials with the Crawford County Emergency Management Agency said. Crews are having trouble reaching the area due to the number of fallen trees.

