Tornado warnings expire, but severe weather threat remains

During a tornado watch, tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Midlands had several tornado warnings Wednesday morning and there's a threat of severe weather for parts of the area through the early afternoon.

CURRENT WARNINGS:

*A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Richland, Sumter, Clarendon, Orangeburg, Sumter, Lee, and Kershaw Counties until 12:15 p.m.

A tornado watch remains is in effect for almost the entire Midlands until 2 p.m. this afternoon. (Saluda County and Newberry have seen their watches expire) Showers are likely through the early afternoon hours and some storms will be possible. A few of the storms could be strong or even severe. The weather will improve this evening. Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Thursday. Friday will be sunny and a little cooler.

During a tornado watch, tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching.

Watches are issued by the Storm Prediction Center for counties where tornadoes may occur. The watch area is typically large, covering numerous counties or even states.

Showers and storms will quickly move from west to east through the early afternoon hours today. Once the main line of storms moves through your area, the threat of severe weather will end for you.

A strong, slow-moving cold front will cross the area later this evening and tonight, this will help clear our skies out overnight. Lows will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s Thursday morning.