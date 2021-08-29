LIVE COVERAGE | Hurricane Ida makes landfall 15 miles SW of Grand Isle as a strong CAT 4 storm

Ida made landfall just before 12 p.m. CDT near Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

Ida, a powerful Category 4 hurricane, has officially made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, according to the latest updates from the National Hurricane Center.

Ida, a powerful Category 4 hurricane, has officially made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, according to the latest updates from the National Hurricane Center.

It is a strong Category 4 storm with max sustained winds around 150 mph, with gusts up to 185 mph.

Official landfall occurs when the center of the eye passes over land. This storm made landfall with 150 mph winds. This ties Laura (2020) and Last Island (1856) for the strongest hurricane by wind speed to hit Louisiana. It is also the 2nd strongest hurricane by pressure w/ Hurricane Katrina at number one with 920 mb. #wfaaweather

OVER THE GULF OF MEXICO - Flying into the eye of Category 4 Hurricane #Ida on NOAA WP-3D Orion #NOAA43 Miss Piggy during morning mission 08.29.21. Credit: Lt. Cmdr. Doremus, NOAA Corps. Visit https://t.co/JRMe4KQZfE for NOAA event resources. #FlyNOAA pic.twitter.com/STHD6mWwgd — NOAA Aircraft Operations Center (@NOAA_HurrHunter) August 29, 2021

There have only been 4 hurricanes on record in the U.S. since 1851 that have made landfall with 155 mph max winds before: Labor Day (1935), Camille (1969), Andrew (1992), and Michael (2019). All of those were Category 5 storms.

A Hurricane Warning has been issued for practically the entire Louisiana and Mississippi coast.

Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida is now making its way onto land after it underwent rapid intensification during the overnight hours, growing to a Category 3 hurricane at 1 a.m. then quickly grew into a strong Category 4 storm. No major shifts in the track or timing are expected as it shifts to land.

What is Ida's path?

Hurricane Ida will move north into Southern Louisiana throughout the day. Major hurricane-force winds will impact locations all the way north of Baton Rouge.

Once Ida interacts with land, the storm will quickly weaken. The impacts from the storm will be felt well north into the Tennessee Valley and even the Mid-Atlantic by the middle of the week.

How strong will Ida be?

Right now, the storm is a Category 4 hurricane, with winds of 150+ mph at landfall.

The conditions along the Gulf coast are already feeling the impacts of the storm even though it is still more than 45 miles off shore. Strong storm surge, heavy rain and tornadoes from the outer bands are possible now for locations from the Florida Panhandle to Southeastern Louisiana.

What does this mean for the Gulf Coast?

Areas near landfall will experience life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds, and heavy rainfall late this weekend into next week. Conditions have begun to deteriorate all along the Gulf Coast.

Anyone in these areas needs to start preparing now for possible evacuations and preparing to protect life and property.

Storm surge could be anywhere from 8 to 16 feet along coastal Louisiana where the storm makes landfall with high surge possible all along the Louisiana coast and into the Mississippi and Alabama coasts.

Rainfall will likely cause flooding with potentially 10in to 15in of rain along the coast and 5in to 10in inland. Flooding will be a concern even for areas well away from the coast.

Winds will be strongest along the coast, but even inland strong winds will likely cause damage and power outages.

What does Ida mean for North Texas?

Not much.

Since North Texas will be well west of the storm, the wind and rain will stay away from our area.

Some spotty to scattered showers and storms are possible through the weekend into next week, but anything more than that is not likely.

We'll continue to keep an eye on the storm and keep you informed!