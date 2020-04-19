COLUMBIA, S.C. — Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms is forecast across the Midlands Sunday evening through Monday morning.

Although waking up Sunday morning skies are clear and cool, clouds will quickly build across the area before two rounds of wet weather.

The first round will be Sunday afternoon as a warm front lifts north across the area. These showers and storms will be heavy and could have some gusty winds.

The more significant severe weather threat will be with the second round of storms that move through along with a cold front Sunday night into Monday morning.

The timing of this second round of storms will be between midnight Sunday night to about sunrise Monday morning.

These storms have the potential for damaging winds, a few strong tornadoes, and heavy rainfall. The potential for flash flooding will need to be monitored overnight as a few inches of rainfall are forecast to fall.

Hail is possible with some of these storms, although not the biggest risk to the Midlands.

Almost all of the Midlands have been added to the enhanced risk of severe weather for Sunday, which is a 3 out of 5 on the severe weather scale. A moderate risk of severe weather is in place across portions of Georgia and into the Deep South.

It will be important to stay weather aware throughout the day on Sunday and into Monday morning. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings, including having a weather radio and downloading the WLTX app.