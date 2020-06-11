Eta expected to impact parts of the US

Tropical storm warnings are now in effect for Cuba.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Eta is forecast to regain tropical storm strength as it continues to move over the open waters of the Caribbean Sea.

Heavy rainfall is diminishing across portions of Central America. The threat of life-threatening flooding may continue, along with landslides in the higher terrain areas.

Heavy rainfall from Eta will move into the Cayman islands and portions of Cuba. Significant life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding may occur. Flash flooding and urban flooding is also possible for parts of Jamaica and southeast Mexico.

The depression was about 115 miles east of Belize City. It had winds of 35 mph. It was moving northeast at 7 mph.

Eta is expected to become a tropical storm again over the weekend.

Tropical storm conditions are expected this weekend in portions of the Cayman Islands and Cuba, where tropical storm warnings are now in effect.

There is an increasing risk of impacts from wind and flash and urban flooding due to heavy rainfall in portions of southern Florida, the Florida Keys and portions of the Bahamas this weekend and early next week.

A tropical storm or hurricane watch will likely be issued for a portion of this area soon.

Some of the longer-range models push the system back into the Gulf of Mexico early next week.

The current forecast may increase the moisture for us in South Carolina. Right now, we have small chances of showers in the forecast Sunday through Tuesday.

There is a slightly better chance for rain in the Midlands Tuesday and Wednesday.