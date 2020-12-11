Eta continues to produce heavy rains, gusty winds

The storm made landfall again early Thursday morning in Florida.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tropical Storm Eta made landfall early Thursday morning near Cedar Key, Fla. It is the second United States landfall the storm has made and the fourth landfall in total.

Eta had winds of 50 mph when it hit the west Florida coast at 4 AM Thursday. It is the latest named storm to make landfall in Florida since Tropical Storm Gordon in 1994, according to Dr. Philip Klotzbach.

Late Thursday morning, the storm was about 10 miles southwest of Jacksonville. It was moving north-northeast at 15 mph. It had winds of 45 mph.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for the Flagler/Volusia county line in Florida northward to St. Andrews Sound, Ga.

Tropical storm force winds are expected in the warning area along portions of the northeast Florida Coast through early this afternoon.

Localized bands of heavy rainfall will continue to impact portions of the Florida Peninsula today, resulting in isolated flash and urban flooding.

Spaghetti Models:

Tropical Storm Theta:

Tropical Storm Theta continues to move over the eastern Atlantic.

The storm was located about 455 miles south-southwest of the Azores. It had winds of 65 mph with some stronger gusts. It was moving east at 12 mph.

There are no watches or warning in effect with this tropical storm.

Elsewhere in the Tropics:

A tropical wave located over the central Caribbean Sea continues to produce a large area of showers and thunderstorms.

Satellite imagery shows that the wave is gradually becoming better organized, and a tropical depression will likely form within the next couple of days as it moves slowly westward over the central and western Caribbean Sea.