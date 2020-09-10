Hurricane Delta to make Gulf Coast landfall today

Hurricane conditions and life-threatening storm surge is expected later today.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Delta will make another landfall later today, probably along the southwestern coast of Louisiana.

Delta became a major hurricane again. The storm had winds of 120 mph. It was moving north at 12 mph. It was located about 200 miles south of Cameron, La.

A hurricane warning is in effect for High Island, Texas to Morgan City, La. A storm surge warning is in effect for High Island, Texas to the mouth of the Pearl River, La.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for West of High Island to Sargent, Texas and east of Morgan City, La. to the mouth of the Pearl River, this includes New Orleans.

Life-threatening storm surge is expected near and east of where Delta makes landfall this evening.

The highest inundation of 7 to 11 feet is expected somewhere between Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge and Morgan City, La. Residents in the warning area should promptly follow advice given by local officials.

Forecast Track:

The storm surge risk remains high despite the forecast decrease in intensity before landfall since Delta is a relatively large hurricane.

Hurricane force winds are expected this afternoon and evening somewhere within the hurricane warning area.

Hurricane force winds will also spread inland across portions of southern Louisiana near the path of Deltas center this evening and tonight.



Heavy rainfall will lead to significant flash flooding and minor to major river flooding in parts of Louisiana today and Saturday. Additional flooding is expected across portions of the central Gulf Coast into the Lower Mississippi Valley.



Tropical Outlook:

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring one other area in the tropics.

A tropical wave located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce disorganized showers and a few thunderstorms.