First tropical system of 2021 expected to form

It will likely become a subtropical storm Friday, but will not impact the United States.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane season does not officially begin until June 1, but there is a system in the Atlantic being watched for potential development.

Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center increased the odds of a subtropical storm forming in the Atlantic. They give the system a 70% chance of development over the next two days and a 90% chance of development over the next five days.

If the system becomes a named storm, this would make it the 7th year in a row a named storm has formed before the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season.

According to the NHC, a non-tropical low pressure system in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean is located about 800 miles east of Bermuda.

The low is expected to develop gale-force winds later today while it moves generally to the north.

The low is forecast to move westward and southwestward over warmer waters tonight and Friday, and it will likely become a subtropical cyclone near Bermuda Friday.

The system is expected to move toward the north and northeast into a more hostile environment by late Sunday into Monday.

If it does become a named storm, it will be called Ana. The storm is not expected to make an impact on the United States.

The 2020 Atlantic season broke records by producing 30 named storms.

The 2021 tropical season is forecast to produce seven named storms, eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes, according to an April report from a team of meteorologists at Colorado State University.