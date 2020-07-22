Gonzalo expected to become the first hurricane in the Atlantic this season

It is the earliest seventh named storm on record in the Atlantic.

Gonzalo is expected to get stronger and become the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season Thursday.

The storm was located about 1110 east of the southern Windward Islands late Wednesday afternoon.

It had winds of 50 mph with some stronger gusts. The storm was moving west at 14 mph.

A westward, faster motion is expected over the next few days. The center of the storm may approach the Windward Islands by late Friday or Saturday.

It is a small tropical storm, winds only extend up to 35 miles from the center.

There are currently no watches or warnings in effect, but alerts will likely be posted for the southern Caribbean in the next few days.

Interests in the Windward Islands should monitor the progress of the tropical storm.

The current forecast track has the storm weakening over the weekend.

The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring a broad area of low pressure in the central Gulf of Mexico.

The shower and thunderstorm activity is poorly organized, but conditions may be favorable for some more development over the next couple of days.

Interests along the western Gulf of Mexico should monitor this storm closely.

The system may gradually get stronger as it moves towards Texas on Friday. Either way, tropical downpours are expected for the Lone Star State starting early on Friday.

NOAA expects 13 to 19 named storms, of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes, including 3 to 6 major hurricanes.

A major hurricane is a category 3, 4 or 5. These storms have winds of at least 111 mph.

