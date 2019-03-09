COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Dorian is expected to move just off the South Carolina coast Wednesday Night through Thursday.

STAY UP TO DATE: Download the WLTX app: Android | iPhone and sign up for the WLTX Daily Dive Newsletter.

Winds will likely continue to increase late Wednesday night with tropical storm force wind gusts possible in the eastern Midlands.

RELATED: Hurricane Dorian forecast track discussion

Periods of heavy rain showers will also be possible, especially in the eastern Midlands.

RELATED: Cronología: Que podemos esperar en las Midlands con Dorian

Here is a timeline on what we are expecting:

Thursday 12 AM:

WLTX

Clouds will increase. Winds will increase as well, stronger gusts will be along the coast. There will be a chance for a few showers, but most of the rain will be along the coast.

Thursday 6 AM:

WLTX

Rain will be possible from the Midlands to the coast. Heavy rainfall will be likely along the coast. Tropical storm force gusts will be possible in the tropical storm watch area.

Thursday 12 PM:

WLTX

Rain will be possible from the Midlands to the coast, but parts of the area may not get too much rain. Our forecast models have indicated parts of the Midlands may not get any shower activity. Heavy rainfall will be likely along the coast and the Pee Dee. Tropical storm force gusts will be possible in the tropical storm watch area. Higher winds will be along the coastal region of South Carolina.

Thursday 6 PM:

WLTX

Rain will be possible from the eastern Midlands to the Grand Strand. Heavy rainfall will be likely along the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee. Tropical storm force gusts will be possible in the tropical storm watch area. Higher winds will be along the coastal region of South Carolina.

Friday 12 AM:

WLTX

Rain will exit the state. The storm will move out to sea. The winds will gradually die down across the state.

RELATED: From Midlands to coast, classes cancelled for Hurricane Dorian

RELATED: I-26 lane reversals begin in South Carolina

This forecast is subject to change as the strength, size and path of Dorian changes. Small changes in Dorian may lead to big changes in our forecast.

Watches/Warnings:

The biggest change in the latest advisory is that we know have a tropical storm watch for three Midlands counties: Sumter, Clarendon, and Orangeburg.

A hurricane watch is in effect for the entire South Carolina coast.

A hurricane warning is in effect for Charleston and Berkeley Counties.

A warning means that hurricane conditions are expected whereas a watch means that conditions are possible.

WLTX

RELATED: Mandatory evacuations ordered for entire South Carolina coastline, lane reversals for I-26

The WLTX Weather Team will be constantly monitoring to keep you safe.

You can keep up with the latest on the storm online with WLTX, and by downloading the WLTX app.

LATEST FORECAST? Download the WLTX app: Android | iPhone