Laura forecast to become a major hurricane before landfall

The storm would be the first major hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane warnings are now in effect for parts of the Gulf Coast as Hurricane Laura is expected become a major hurricane.

Laura was moving west-northwest at 16 mph. The storm had winds of 75 mph along with some stronger gusts.

Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center of Laura. Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 175 miles from the center of the storm.

A hurricane warning is in effect from San Luis Pass, Texas to Intracoastal City, Louisiana. A storm surge warning is in effect from San Luis Pass, Texas to the mouth of the Mississippi River. A tropical storm warning is in effect from Sargent, Texas to San Luis Pass and east of Intracoastal City, Louisiana to the mouth of the Mississippi River.

There are a number of inland watches and warnings for parts of Louisiana and Texas.

Laura is forecast to reach the northwestern Gulf Coast at or near major hurricane intensity Wednesday night.

Hurricane conditions are expected by Wednesday evening in the area from San Luis Pass, Texas, to west of Morgan City, Louisiana, and a hurricane warning is in effect.

Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin in the warning area by Wednesday afternoon.

Here are the spaghetti models for Hurricane Laura:

According to the National Hurricane Center, do not focus on the details of the official forecast given the typical uncertainty in NHC's track and intensity predictions. Storm surge, wind, and rainfall hazards will extend well away from Laura's center along the Gulf Coast.

Life-threatening storm surge accompanied by large and dangerous waves are possible. Actions to protect life and property should be rushed to completion today, according to the NHC.

Watches and warnings for Hurricane Laura:

The threat of widespread flash and urban flooding along with small streams overflowing their banks will be increasing Wednesday night into Thursday from far eastern Texas, across Louisiana, and Arkansas.

This will also lead to minor to isolated moderate river flooding. The heavy rainfall threat will spread northeastward into the middle-Mississippi, lower Ohio, and Tennessee Valleys Friday and Saturday.

