Laura eyes the northern Gulf Coast, Marco will weaken

A hurricane watch is in effect for parts of the Texas and Louisiana coasts.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A hurricane watch was issued Monday afternoon for parts of the Gulf Coast as Laura is expected to get stronger.

The 8:00 PM advisory indicated Tropical Storm Laura was moving west-northwest at 20 mph. The storm had winds of 65 mph with higher gusts Monday evening. Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 175 miles. A wind gust of 65 mph was reported in Havana, Cuba.

The National Hurricane Center expects Laura to get stronger, possibly becoming a hurricane by late Tuesday. A hurricane watch is in effect for Port Bolivar, Texas, to west of Morgan City, Louisiana.

A tropical storm watch is in effect from south of Port Bolivar to San Luis Pass Texas and from Morgan City to the Mouth of the Mississippi River.

A storm surge watch is in effect from San Luis Pass, Texas, to Ocean Springs, Mississippi, including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne.

Laura could reach the northwestern Gulf Coast as a hurricane late Wednesday and early Thursday. Hurricane conditions are possible by late Wednesday.

Laura may become a major hurricane, a Category 3 or higher when it approaches the Gulf Coast. This would be the stronger hurricane of the season so far.

Additional hurricane watches may be needed farther south along the Texas coast if the track forecast shifts toward the south and west.

Here are the spaghetti models for Tropical Storm Laura:

Laura is forecast to eventually turn more towards the north then the east by late this week and into the weekend. It will weaken as it moves on shore.

The current cone of uncertainty does have parts of South Carolina in it at day five. At this point, Laura would be a remnant low, but if it is in our area, this would enhance our chances for showers and storms Saturday.

Right now, it is too early to know if this will happen. It is something we will have to watch though.

Tropical Storm Marco will continue to produce gusty winds and heavy rain for parts of the northern Gulf Coast.