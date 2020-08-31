Hurricane center tracking four areas in the Atlantic

The Atlantic hurricane season has been busy and it is about to get busier.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It has been a very busy hurricane season and it looks like it will get even busier over the next few days.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring four areas in the Atlantic for potential development.

The first area, closest to the United States is about 150 miles south-southeast of Wilmington, NC.

This system became better organized overnight, and a tropical depression is likely to form within a day or so while the system moves northeast, near but offshore of the southeastern coast of the United States.

It is expected to move away from land and not directly impact the US.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system this afternoon if necessary.

The NHC gives this area a 70% chance of development over the next two days.

Here are the spaghetti models for this tropical wave:

A tropical wave in the central Caribbean Sea is also being watched by the NHC.

Environmental conditions are expected to gradually become more conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days.

This system will continue to move west at at 15 to 20 mph. Interests in Jamaica, Honduras, Belize, Guatemala and the Yucatan peninsula should monitor the progress of this disturbance.

The NHC gives this area a 80% chance of development over the next five days.

Here are the spaghetti models for this tropical wave:

Two other areas in the Atlantic are much farther east.

A tropical wave will emerge off the coast of Africa in a couple of days. Gradual development of this system will be possible through the end of the week while it moves slowly west over the far eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean.

The NHC gives this area a 30% chance of development over the next two days.

The last tropical wave is over the eastern Atlantic Ocean, several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. This system is producing little shower activity, and further development of this system is not expected.