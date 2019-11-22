COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane season officially ends November 30th, and while we have seen tropical systems develop into December, none of those storms have hit the United States.

Hurricane Kate was the latest hurricane on record to make landfall in the United States. The storm made landfall on November 21, 1985 on the Florida Panhandle. Kate then brought wind and rain to South Carolina on November 22nd. Gusts in Charleston and Myrtle Beach reportedly reached over 60 mph during Kate, which was downgraded to a tropical storm when it passed over South Carolina. Parts of the Midlands saw heavy rain from Kate on November 22, 1985.

Eight hurricanes have been reported in the Atlantic in the month of December since 1850, although records before 1966 are less thorough because weather satellites were not monitoring the oceans for tropical activity before that time.

As of 8 am on Friday, Tropical Storm Sebastien continues to survive in the central Atlantic, but is forecasted to lose tropical characteristics by early next week.