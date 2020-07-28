Potential Tropical Storm Nine forms in the Atlantic

If the storm gets stronger and gets a name, it will be called Isaias.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The National Hurricane Center started issuing advisories for Potential Tropical Storm Nine Tuesday morning.

The system was located 585 east-southeast of the Leeward Islands. It was moving towards the west at 23 mph. The area of low pressure had winds of 40 mph with stronger gusts.

Environmental conditions are expected to be better for development over the next couple of days. Right now, only gradual strengthening of this system is expected.

Tropical storm warnings are now in effect for Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, Guadeloupe, Martinique, St. Marti, Saba, St. Eustatius and St. Maartin.

Interests elsewhere in the Leeward Islands and Hispaniola should monitor the progress of this system.

The current cone of uncertainty includes parts of Florida, but there is a lot of questions with this system. The latest runs of the American and European models dissipate the storm near Florida over the weekend.

However, details of the long-range track and intensity forecasts are more uncertain than usual since the system does not have a well-defined center.

U.S. Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system this afternoon. This should provide additional information on the intensity and structure of the area of low pressure.

If the storm gets stronger, it will be called Isiais. It would be the ninth named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

Regardless of development, this will likely bring locally heavy rainfall to parts of the Lesser Antilles later today through Wednesday.

Heavy rainfall along with tropical storm conditions will spread west to the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Wednesday night and Thursday. Interests on these islands should monitor the progress of this tropical system.

Life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides will be possible across the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

The rest of the Atlantic is pretty quiet. There are a few tropical waves out there, but nothing of concern right now.

