Hurricane Delta takes aim to the Gulf Coast

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Delta is forecast to regain strength and become a major hurricane again tonight.

Hurricane Delta made landfall early Wednesday. It has weakened a little, but it is still a dangerous storm. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 110 mph with stronger gusts as it hit the Mexican coast.

Delta made landfall around 5:30 AM CDT along the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula near Puerto Morelos as a Category 2 storm.

The 5 AM advisory indicated Delta had winds of 110 mph with stronger gusts. It was moving northwest at 15 mph.

Delta was located about 450 miles south-southeast of Cameron, La. It is forecast to make another landfall along the Gulf Coast Friday afternoon or Friday evening.

A hurricane warning is in effect for East of Sabine Pass to Morgan City, La.

A storm surge warning is in effect for Sabine Pass to Ocean Springs, Miss. including Calcasieu Lake, Vermilion Bay, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas and Lake Borgne.

Residents in these areas should follow advice given by local officials and rush preparedness actions to completion.

Delta is expected to grow in size as it approaches the northern Gulf Coast, where life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds are likely beginning Friday, particularly for portions of the Louisiana coast.

Tropical Watches and Warnings:

Hurricane Delta is expected to continue gradually strengthening during the next 24 hours while it remains over warm deep waters and in an environment of low wind shear and a high amount of moisture.

Based on these favorable environmental conditions and the trend in the models, Delta is forecast to regain major hurricane status later tonight.

Forecast Track:

Just prior to making landfall, the storm is forecast to level off in strength or weaken slightly as it moves over cooler waters and into somewhat less favorable atmospheric conditions.

Rapid weakening is forecast after Delta moves inland.

Significant flash, urban, small stream and minor to isolated moderate river flooding is likely Friday and Saturday from portions of the central Gulf Coast into portions of the Lower Mississippi Valley.

As Delta moves farther inland, heavy rainfall is expected in the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic this weekend.