Four areas in the tropics being watched

Tropical Depression Omar will continue to weaken over the weekend.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The climatological peak of hurricane season in the Atlantic is next week and the tropics are becoming even busier.

There are four areas being monitored for potential development and Omar is still meandering in the middle of the Atlantic.

Tropical Depression Omar was located about 415 miles east-northeast of Bermuda. The system was moving east at 7 mph. It is expected to become a remnant low soon.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect for this system.

There are four other areas being monitored by the National Hurricane Center for potential development.

The first area is located near the Cabo Verde Islands. It is producing an extensive area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Development of this system is expected to be slow during the next couple of days while it moves west-northwest at about 15 mph. A tropical depression may form early next week over the central tropical Atlantic where environmental conditions are forecast to be more conducive for development.

The NHC gives this tropical wave a 70% chance of further development over the next five days.

Another tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa over the weekend. An area of low pressure is expected to form from the wave early next week. Gradual development of this low is expected, and a tropical depression could form while it moves generally westward over the far eastern Atlantic.

The NHC gives this tropical wave a 40% chance of further development over the next five days.

A third tropical wave was located over the eastern tropical Atlantic several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. It is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some development is possible early next week once the larger tropical wave located near the Cabo Verde Islands passes to the north of the system on Sunday.

The NHC gives this tropical wave a 40% chance of further development over the next five days.

The last area being watched is a non-tropical area of low pressure. It is located over the north-central Atlantic, about 600 miles south of Cape Race Newfoundland.

This low is expected to move north-northeast at about 15 mph, and some slight subtropical or tropical development of this system is possible before it reaches cooler waters.

The NHC gives this tropical wave a 20% chance of further development over the next five days.