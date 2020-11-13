Tropical Depression Thirty-One forms in the Caribbean

The depression is forecast to become a hurricane over the weekend.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tropical Depression Thirty-One formed Friday morning in the central Caribbean Sea. It is forecast to strengthen as it approaches Central America.

The depression was located about 310 miles south-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica. It had winds of 35 mph. It was moving to the west-southwest at 7 mph.

The depression is forecast to strengthen and become a named storm over the next day or so. The next name on the hurricane name list is Iota.

The 2020 season has already been a record-breaking season. The Atlantic has had 29 named storms. The old record of 28 named storms was set in 2005.

Tropical Depression Thirty-One will likely become the 30th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

The system is expected to strengthen to a hurricane while it approaches the coast of Central America. There is a risk of dangerous wind, storm surge and rainfall impacts across portions of Nicaragua and Honduras beginning Sunday night.

Spaghetti Models:

Hurricane watches will likely be issued for parts of Central America later today or tonight.

Flooding and landslides from heavy rainfall could be significant across Central America. This is the same area that was devastated by Hurricane Eta last week.

The forecast models are consistent pushing this storm into Central America. Currently, T.D. Thirty-One is no threat to the continental United States.

Tropical Storm Theta:

Tropical Storm Theta remains in the eastern Atlantic. There are no watches or warnings in effect for this storm.

The storm was located about 470 miles south-southeast of the Azores. It had winds of 60 mph. The storm was moving east at about 12 mph.