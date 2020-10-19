Tropical Storm Epsilon forms in the Atlantic

The storm is the 26th named system of the 2020 Atlantic season.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tropical Storm Epsilon formed in the Atlantic late Monday morning. This system is forecast to get stronger, become a hurricane later this week.

Tropical Storm Epsilon was located about 735 miles southeast of Bermuda late Monday morning. It had winds of 40 mph with some stronger gusts. The depression was stationary.

A slow west-northwestward to northwestward motion should begin by tomorrow, and this motion should continue through midweek.

Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next 72 hours, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm later today or tonight. It will be at or near hurricane strength by early Thursday. It is forecast to become a Category 1 storm.

There are currently no watches or warnings associated with this system, but interests in Bermuda should monitor the progress of this storm.

It is the 26th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. The record for named storms in the Atlantic is 27, that was set in 2005.

The National Hurricane Center is also watching an area in the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

A broad area of low pressure could form in a couple of days. Some gradual development of this system is possible late this week while it moves slowly northwestward or north-northwestward over the western Caribbean Sea.

The NHC currently gives this area a 0% chance of further development over the next two days and a 20% chance over the next five days.