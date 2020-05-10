Tropical Storm Delta forms in the Caribbean

The system is forecast to approach the northern Gulf Coast late this week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two systems are being monitored in the Atlantic. Gamma is forecast to weaken, Tropical Storm Delta formed early Monday morning.

Tropical Depression Twenty-Six got stronger and became Tropical Storm Delta Monday. It is expected to get stronger over the next few days.

The storm was about 130 miles south of Negril, Jamaica. It had winds of 40 mph with stronger gusts. The storm was moving west-northwest at 9 mph.

A hurricane watch is in effect for the western tip of Cuba and the Isle of Youth. A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Cayman Islands, this includes Little Cayman and Cayman Brac. A tropical storm watch is effect for the Cuban province of La Habana.

There are no watches or warnings in effect for the continental United States, but this will likely change later this week.

Tropical storm conditions are expected in the Cayman Islands beginning later today. Dangerous storm surge and hurricane conditions are possible in portions of western Cuba and the Isle of Youth by Tuesday afternoon.

Heavy rainfall will affect portions of Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, and western Cuba during the next few days. This rainfall could lead to significant flash flooding and mudslides.

Spaghetti Plots: Tropical Depression Twenty-Six

The system is forecast to approach the northern Gulf Coast late this week as a hurricane.

While there is large uncertainty in the track and intensity forecasts at these time ranges, there is a risk of dangerous storm surge, wind, and rainfall hazards along the coast from Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle.

Residents in these areas should monitor the progress of the system and check for updates to the forecast during the week.

Tropical Storm Gamma:

Tropical Storm Gamma weakened a little early Monday. It was located about 150 miles north-northwest of Cozumel, Mexico.

It had winds of 45 mph with stronger gusts. It was moving west-southwest at 2 mph.

The storm is going to meander around the Yucatan Peninsula over the next several days.