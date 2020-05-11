Eta forecast to get stronger, may impact the US

Eta is still producing heavy rains and life-threatening flooding over parts of Central America.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Eta is forecast to regain tropical storm strength as early as Friday as it moves over the open waters of the Caribbean Sea.

Eta will continue to produce catastrophic, life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding across portions of Central America, along with landslides in areas of higher terrain.

Parts of Nicaragua and Honduras are under warnings for heavy rain and flooding. Those with interests in Nicaragua and Honduras should continue to monitor the progress of this system.

The depression is about 60 miles west of La Ceiba, Honduras. It had winds of 35 mph. It was moving north-northwest at 8 mph.

Eta is expected to become a tropical storm again over the northwestern Caribbean Sea in a day or so.

Although the details of the future track and intensity of Eta are uncertain, there is an increasing risk of impacts from wind and rainfall in portions of the Cayman Islands, Cuba, southern Florida and the Florida Keys this weekend and early next week.

A tropical storm watch is now in effect for the Cayman Islands.

Interests in Belize and western Cuba should also monitor the progress of this system, as tropical storm watches may be required for portions of western Cuba.

Some of the longer-range models push the system back into the Gulf of Mexico. The current forecast may increase the moisture for us in South Carolina. Right now, we have small chances of showers in the forecast Sunday through Wednesday.