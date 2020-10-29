As Zeta moves out, another Atlantic disturbance being watched

Zeta became the sixth hurricane to make landfall in the US this season.

Hurricane Zeta made landfall Wednesday afternoon in Louisiana. The storm will be off the East Coast soon, but another area in the tropics is being watched by the National Hurricane Center for potential tropical development.

Zeta was the fifth named storm to make landfall in Louisiana this season. It was the 11th named storm to hit the continental United States this year.

The previous record for storms hitting the US was nine. This previous record was set in 1916. Louisiana's previous record was four named storms. This old record was set in 2002.

Zeta also became the sixth hurricane to make landfall in the US this season. This would tie the record for hurricane landfalls. The previous years were 1985 and 1886.

In total, there have been 27 named storms in the Atlantic this season, but this is not a record. The record for named storms was set in 2005. That year there were 28 named storms in the Atlantic.

So far, we have had 11 hurricanes and four major hurricanes. A major hurricane is a storm of Category 3 strength or higher.

There is another potential storm in the Atlantic.

The NHC is watching a large area of disturbed weather in the vicinity of the Lesser Antilles associated with a tropical wave.

Upper-level winds are expected to become more conducive for development with this disturbance during the next couple of days.

A tropical depression could form over the weekend or early next week while the system moves westward across the central and western Caribbean Sea.

The NHC gives this area a 60% of further development over the next five days.