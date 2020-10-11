Record-breaking Atlantic hurricane season continues

Theta became the record-breaking 29th named storm of 2020.

Tropical Storm Eta made landfall late Sunday night. It was the 12th named storm to make a United States landfall this season.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Eta made landfall in Lower Matecumbe Key at 11 pm on Sunday with maximum winds of 65 mph.

Before the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, the most named storms to make landfall in the continental US in a single season was nine set in 1916.

Late Tuesday morning, the storm was about 60 miles north-northwest of the western tip of Cuba. It had winds maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. Eta was moving nearly stationary.

Tropical storm watches remain in effect for parts of Cuba.The storm is forecast to meander in the Gulf of Mexico over the next several days.

Heavy rainfall from Eta will continue across western Cuba and South Florida today and tonight. Additional flash and urban flooding, especially across previously inundated areas, will be possible in South Florida. Flash and urban flooding will also be possible for western Cuba.

Eta could approach the northeastern or north-central U.S. Gulf Coast later this week as a tropical storm, and possibly bring impacts from rain, wind, and storm surge.

Interests in this area should continue to monitor the progress of Eta and updates to the forecast this week.

Subtropical Storm Theta:

Subtropical Storm Theta formed late Monday. It became the record-breaking 29th named storm in the Atlantic this season. The old record was 28 named storms set in 2005.

Subtropical Storm #Theta Advisory 1: Subtropical Storm Forms Over the Open Northeast Atlantic. Record-Breaking 29th Named Storm of the Season. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) November 10, 2020

The storm is located over the eastern Atlantic. Theta will continue to move east over the next several days. It had winds of 70 mph. Theta was moving east at 15 mph.

Theta is forecast to transition to a tropical storm later today. There are no watches or warnings associated with this storm.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic:

A tropical wave located over the eastern Caribbean Sea is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

The wave is expected to move westward into more favorable environmental conditions over the next several days.

A tropical depression is likely to form late this week or this weekend when the wave reaches the central or western Caribbean Sea.