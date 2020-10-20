Tropical Storm Epsilon moves over the Atlantic

The storm is the 26th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tropical Storm Epsilon formed in the central Atlantic late Monday morning. This system is forecast to get stronger, become a hurricane later this week.

Tropical Storm Epsilon was located about 710 miles east-southeast of Bermuda late Tuesday morning. It had winds of 50 mph with some stronger gusts. Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 300 miles, primarily to the north of the center of circulation.

The tropical storm was moving north-northwest at 8 mph. A northwestward motion with a slightly faster forward speed is forecast over the next couple of days.

Epsilon is forecast to move closer to Bermuda on Thursday and make its closest approach to the island on Friday. Gradual strengthening is expected during the next couple of days, and Epsilon is forecast to be at or near hurricane strength by Thursday.

A tropical storm watch is now in effect for Bermuda, but Epsilon will not make a direct impact to the United States.

It is the 26th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. The record for named storms in the Atlantic is 27, that was set in 2005.

Spaghetti Models:

The National Hurricane Center is also watching an area in the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

A broad area of low pressure could form in a couple of days. Some gradual development of this system is possible late this week while it moves slowly northwestward or north-northwestward over the western Caribbean Sea.

The NHC currently gives this area a 10% chance of further development over the next two days and a 10% chance over the next five days.

Tropical Satellite: