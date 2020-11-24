One area being watched for possible tropical development

Hurricane season officially end Monday, but activity can still occur outside of November 30th.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane season will officially end next week, but there is still an area in the tropics being watched by the National Hurricane Center.

A broad area of low pressure located a couple of hundred miles northeast of the southeast Bahamas. It is producing disorganized cloudiness and showers well to the northeast and east of its center.

Strong upper-level winds are expected to limit development of the system today before the low merges with a cold front on Tuesday.

Later this week, this system may have another opportunity to develop subtropical characteristics if it becomes separated from the front and meanders over the central Atlantic.

The NHC give this area a 10% chance of further development over the next two days. It gives it a 30% chance of further development over the next five days.

November 2020 has produced 20 Atlantic named storm days. It is now tied with November 1932 for most November named storm days on record, according to Dr. Philip Klotzbach.

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is the most active Atlantic hurricane season on record.

So far, there have been a total of 31 tropical or subtropical cyclones, 30 named storms, 13 hurricanes, and six major hurricanes, including one Category 5 hurricane.

It is also the second tropical cyclone season to feature the Greek letter storm naming system, the first being the 2005 season.

Of the 30 named storms, 12 made landfall in the continental United States, breaking the record of nine set in 1916.

This season featured six U.S. landfalling hurricanes, tying with 1886 and 1985 for the most in one season.