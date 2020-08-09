Tropical development possible off the Southeast

Regardless of development, this low will bring more moisture to the Carolinas.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The climatological peak of hurricane season is this week and the tropics are extremely active. There are four disturbances in the Atlantic being watched by the National Hurricane Center.

The closest disturbance to the United States is located about 250 miles west-southwest of Bermuda. It is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Some gradual development of this system is possible during the next couple of days while the low moves slowly westward to west-northwestward.

The spaghetti models for this low moves this system into North Carolina by Thursday. The NHC gives this low pressure system a 40% chance of further development over the next five days.

There are no watches or warnings associated with this system, but it have to be monitored over the next several days.

Here are the spaghetti models through Thursday for Invest 94-L:

The NHC is also monitoring three other areas in the Atlantic, two tropical storms and one tropical wave.

Tropical Storm Paulette was located over the central Atlantic. It was moving slowly northwestern at about 6 mph. The storm had winds of 50 mph with some stronger gusts.

Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center.

Paulette is expected to get stronger over the next few days, but remain below hurricane strength through Saturday morning.

Paulette became the earliest 16th named Atlantic storm on record. The old record was previously set by Philippe on September 17, 2005.

Rene became the earliest 17th named Atlantic storm on record Monday. The old record was previously set by Rita set on September 18, 2005.

Tropical Storm Rene was located over the eastern Atlantic. It was moving west at about 15 mph. The storm had winds of 40 mph with some stronger gusts.

Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center. A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Cabo Verde Islands.

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 12 hours.

Rene is expected to get stronger over the next few days. It could become a hurricane later this week.

The fourth area being monitored by the National Hurricane Center is forecast to emerge off the west coast of Africa late Wednesday or Thursday.

Gradual development is anticipated once the system moves over water, and a tropical depression could form late this week or over the weekend while the system moves generally westward across the eastern tropical Atlantic.