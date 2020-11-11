Hurricane Eta pushes towards the west Florida coast

The storm is expected to gradually weaken before it makes landfall.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Eta became better organized Wednesday morning and became a hurricane again. The storm is expected to make another landfall in about 24 hours.

The storm was located about 180 miles west-southwest of Port Charlotte, Fla. It had winds of 75 mph with some stronger gusts. It was moving north-northeast at 10 mph.

There is a danger of life-threatening storm surge along parts of the Florida Gulf Coast from Bonita Beach to the Suwannee River, this includes Tampa Bay and the Charlotte Harbor. Residents in this area should follow any advice given by local officials.

Hurricane force winds are possible along portions of the west coast of Florida from Anna Maria Island to Yankeetown this evening and early Thursday.

Tropical storm force winds are expected later today along parts of the Florida Gulf Coast from Bonita Beach to the Suwanee River. Tropical storm forces winds are also possible Thursday from the Suwannee River to the Aucilla River.

Interests elsewhere along the Florida Gulf Coast should monitor the progress of Eta.

Heavy rainfall from Eta will continue across western Cuba and south Florida and spread northward across portions of west and north Florida today through Friday.

Additional flash and urban flooding will be possible in South Florida today, especially across previously inundated areas, and across portions of west and central Florida today through Friday.

Tropical Storm Theta:

Tropical Storm Theta weakened a little early Wednesday as it continued to move over the eastern Atlantic.

The storm was located about 670 miles southwest of the Azores. It had winds of 60 mph with some stronger gusts. It was moving east-northeast at 10 mph.

There are no watches or warning in effect with this tropical storm.

Elsewhere in the Tropics:

A tropical wave located over the eastern Caribbean Sea is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

The wave is expected to move slowly westwards, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or this weekend when the disturbance reaches the central or western Caribbean Sea.