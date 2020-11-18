Two more areas in the tropics being watched

The National Hurricane Center gives both areas a small chance of development over the next five days.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Iota dissipated over Central America, but there are two other areas in the Atlantic being watched for potential tropical development.

The remnants of Iota were located about 20 miles west-northwest of San Salvador, El Salvador. It had winds of 30 mph and moving west at 12 mph.

Although the remnants of Iota are likely to move into the eastern north Pacific during the next day or so, the global models do not show regeneration of the system over that basin.

The 9 AM advisory will be the last one issued by the National Hurricane Center on Iota.

Even though Iota has moved out, life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding is expected through Thursday across portions of Central America due to heavy rainfall from the remnants of Iota.

Flooding and mudslides across portions of Honduras, Nicaragua and Guatemala could be increased by saturated soils in place, resulting in significant to potentially catastrophic impacts.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic:

A broad area of low pressure could form in a day or so over the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

Any development of this system is expected to be slow while the system moves slowly west-southwestward or westward across the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

Regardless of tropical cyclone formation, areas of heavy rain are possible during the next several days from Nicaragua southward across Central America and into Colombia.

These rains could cause new flooding concerns, especially across previously inundated areas.

The NHC gives this area a 20% chance of further development.

The other spot being watched is a little closer to the United States. A non-tropical area of low pressure could form between the Bahamas and Bermuda by early next week.

The system could gradually develop subtropical characteristics through the middle of next week while it moves northeastward.