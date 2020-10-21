Hurricane Epsilon strengthens in the Atlantic

Epsilon is the 10th hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tropical Storm Epsilon gained strength and became a hurricane late Tuesday. It became the 10th hurricane this season.

Hurricane Epsilon was located about 405 miles east-southeast of Bermuda late Wednesday morning. It had winds of 90 mph with some stronger gusts.

Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 25 miles and tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 435 miles, mainly to the north of the center of circulation.

The Category 1 hurricane was moving west-northwest at 12 mph. A west-northwestward motion at a slower forward speed is expected later today. A turn toward the northwest is expected tonight, followed by a turn toward the north by Thursday night.

With this forecast track, the center of Epsilon is forecast to make its closest approach to Bermuda Thursday afternoon or evening.

A tropical storm warning is now in effect for Bermuda, but Epsilon will not make a direct impact to the United States.

It is the 26th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. The record for named storms in the Atlantic is 27, that was set in 2005.

The National Hurricane Center was also watching an area in the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

The agency is no longer concerned with that area. As of Wednesday morning, there are no areas in the Atlantic being monitored.

Tropical activity is not expected over the next five days in the Atlantic basin.

