Zeta may bring storms to the Midlands

Cooler, dry weather is on the way for Friday and Halloween.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The warm weather will continue Wednesday. There will be a chance for a some rain. Storms will be possible Thursday as the remnants of Zeta and a cold front move through.

Moisture will increase Wednesday as Zeta moves over the Gulf of Mexico. The storm will make landfall late Wednesday, probably as a Category 1 or 2 hurricane.

This will be the 11th named storm to make landfall in the United States this season. It could be the fifth named storm to make landfall in Louisiana.

Here in the Midlands, under partly cloudy skies, a few showers will be possible Wednesday. High temperatures will top out in the lower 80s. The clouds will increase Wednesday night.

We will have to monitor the chance for severe weather Thursday as the remnants of Zeta move across northern Georgia and into the southern Appalachians.

It looks like the heaviest rainfall will stay north and west of the Midlands, but strong storms will be possible.

The greatest risk from any strong or severe thunderstorm will be damaging wind gusts. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out early in the day. The greatest risk for severe weather will be between 6 a.m. and noon Thursday.

The ultimate strength and track of Zeta will determine what impacts we may see in the Midlands. A track farther west lessens the impact. A track farther east may increase the threat of severe weather.

Regardless of severe weather, it will be very windy at times Wednesday. Winds may gust between 30-40 mph.

As Zeta moves away and a cold front will cross the area. There may be a few showers and storms Thursday afternoon, but the greatest threat for severe weather will be early in the day.

Friday afternoon will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the lower to middle 70s.